Coronavirus: UAE reports 985 Covid-19 cases, 1,526 recoveries, 2 deaths
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 985 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,526 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country to date is 259, 569.
COVID19 #UAE Stats | September 1, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 1, 2021
- New cases: 985
- New recoveries: 1,526
- New deaths: 2
- Active cases: 10,668 pic.twitter.com/uAsIkUIpm4
Also read: Philippines health workers protest neglect as Covid strains hospitals
Emirates issues visa, Covid-19 test guidelines for tourists
Emirates airline has said that travel is currently not possible for passengers heading to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports.
A fresh travel update on the Dubai carrier's website said:
'For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.'
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as 'Mu', which was first identified in Colombia in January.
Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said Tuesday in its weekly pandemic bulletin.
The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.
Coronavirus: UAE reports 985 Covid-19 cases, 1,...
