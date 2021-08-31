Dubai travel: Emirates issues visa, Covid-19 test guidelines for tourists

GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists travelling to the UAE.

Dubai-based carrier, Emirates, has issued guidelines for tourists on Tuesday. The fresh travel update comes after UAE authorities announced the resumption of visit visas to Covid-vaccinated tourists from August 30.

Holders of all types of visa and/or entry permits granted by authorities in the UAE can now fly to Dubai. The approved visa categories are: Employment, short or extended stay, visit, and newly issued residence visa.

Here are the procedures for tourists travelling to Dubai:

- Check if you need a visa. Depending on your nationality you can get a visa on arrival, or you can apply for your prearranged visit visa from Dubai Immigration before you travel.

Passengers arriving from the following countries must follow specific protocols:

Covid-19 test protocols for travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia are as follows:

- A valid negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility

- A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure

