Coronavirus: UAE reports 270 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 270 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 350 recoveries and 1 death.
The new cases were detected through 311,669 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on September 29 are 735,727 while total recoveries stand at 728,195. The death toll now stands at 2,095.
Nearly 75 per cent of students have already returned to school since the start of the academic year — up from 50 per cent in September 2020, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on Tuesday.
From October 3, distance learning will be offered to only students who have a valid medical certificate from the Dubai Health Authority, and those who are unable to return to the UAE due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In the weekly Covid briefing that took place on Tuesday, a top official warned that spreading misinformation and rumours about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated on social media.
The official also hailed the UAE’s capability to host large scale events that follow the best health practices.
“Protecting the UAE’s achievements is a national responsibility. At this phase, social integration is essential to return to a new normal life. We recommended following all measures, regular testing and vaccinating,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Indian civil aviation regulator on Tuesday extended the ban on international passenger flights until October 31, 2021.
However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
