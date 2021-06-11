Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,281 Covid-19 cases, 2,234 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 225,651 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,281 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,234 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 225,651 additional tests. More than 52.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 11 are 593,894, while total recoveries stand at 573,194. The death toll now stands at 1,720.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 174.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.76 million, according to the latest update on Friday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,427,481 and 598,728, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,183,121 cases.

The UAE has become the first in the region to trial the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine among children aged three to 17 years. With this, the country joins other vaccine manufacturing countries like China, the US, the UK and India to study the efficacy of the vaccine in this age group.

Shopping malls and big supermarkets in Abu Dhabi said they are looking at effectively implementing the new procedures with regard to the green pass requirement for the public to gain entry to public places. On Wednesday, the authorities announced that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to the public places. This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15.

Meanwhile, the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE will continue until July 6, Dubai-based Emirates said on its website. Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Earlier this week, India's budget carrier Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension on passenger flights from India to the UAE will continue until July 6.