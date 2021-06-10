UAE green pass: Abu Dhabi malls, supermarkets prepare to roll out measures

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places.

Shopping malls and big supermarkets in Abu Dhabi said they will fully comply with the new green pass requirement rolled out in the emirate.

The public places include shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, and restaurants and cafes.

The managements of the shopping centres, however, said they were still looking at various measures on how to effectively implement the new procedures.

V. Nandakumar, chief communications officer, Lulu Group, said the group is ready to adhere to the new procedures at all their hypermarkets, and that preparations are underway to see how they will fully implement the measures.

“We are still discussing ways on how to effectively implement these new Covid-19 protocols in accordance with government guidelines to ensure the safety of all our customers and we shall announce them soon,” he said.

“Lulu Group has been very keen on adhering to all Covid-19 measures and we shall continue doing so for the safety of everyone.”

Mayank Pal from Khalidiyah Mall’s communications department said that although they are yet to receive circulars or official communication from authorities on the implementation on the new measures, they are ready to follow the protocols to ensure the safety of customers.

“Indeed, this is a great thought step which will further ensure the safety and well-being of the customers,” she said.

“We are all prepared to implement all the procedure set by the government for ensuring safety of the customers.”

Kamal Vachani, director of Al Maya Group, which has a chain of big supermarkets across the emirate, said the group has just learned about the new procedures and that preparations are underway to ensure that they are implemented according to government directives.

“Restricting the access to malls, big supermarkets and other places to only those with green pass on their Alhosn app is such a great initiative and will help in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Vachani.

“We are in discussions with all our staff to see how we can best implement the new norms as per the guidelines of authorities and without inconveniencing our customers.”

Vachani said the Al Maya supermarkets have been keen on implementing all Covid-19 safety protocols because they want to ensure the safety and health of their customers and staff.

The green pass is one of three colour codes that will be reflected on your Alhosn app based on your Covid vaccination status and PCR test result. The other two colours are grey (PCR validity has ended); and red (PCR test result is positive).

