Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,102 recoveries, 4 deaths

The new cases were detected through 274,675 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,167 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,102 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 274,675 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 22 are 616,160, while total recoveries stand at 595,086. The death toll now stands at 1,767.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: How UAE’s virtual doctors helped speed up pandemic response

>> Covid-19: UAE-based Pakistani expats forge friendships in Georgia, bond over quarantine

A mobile laboratory that can provide over 2,000 tests — including PCR tests — per day, was unveiled in Dubai on Monday.

Health-tech company G42 Healthcare launched the unique Seegene Mobile Station in partnership with Korean biotechnology company Seegene Inc, to provide optimised molecular diagnosis and tests on-the-go.

Airports in India are rushing to set up rapid PCR test stations to facilitate return of stranded NRIs to Dubai from June 23.

Of the 34 international airports in India, more than one-third of them operate flights to Dubai under the supervision of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airports have been working overtime since Saturday's announcement about the resumption of flight services from India to Dubai, starting June 23, in compliance with revised guidelines issued by the emirate, which include a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure.

The UAE is no longer recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine to prevent Covid-19, according to a top Abu Dhabi-based doctor, who is part of the panel of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr Emmanuel Nsutebu, chief of infectious diseases at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said that based on research and evidence, the experts came to the conclusion that hydroxychloroquine, which was initially used in the UAE, cannot prevent the infection.