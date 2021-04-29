- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,961 Covid-19 cases, 1,803 recoveries, 4 deaths
Over 43.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,961 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,803 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The UAE has conducted over 43.7 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 149.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.14 million, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and India follows in the second place. On Thursday, India's total Covid cases passed 18 million after another world record daily infection and death tally and as the government rejected reports of problems with its vaccine campaign.
India Covid crisis:
Pregnant doctor born, raised in Dubai dies
Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home
Expats worry about lack of hospital beds back home
The second wave of infections has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums and prompted an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment.
Two planes from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 metric tonnes, arrived in the capital Delhi on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Indian doctors in the UAE, who are keeping a close watch on the crisis back home, have looked into the coronavirus variants in the country and explained how these could be related to the surge. They advised Indians back home: “Always wear a mask when leaving home. Avoid meeting people without masks even if they are friends or distant family members. Consult a doctor if you’re suffering from fever that lasts for two to three days.”
