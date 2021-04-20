Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,903 Covid-19 cases, 1,854 recoveries, 3 deaths

Over 41.9 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,903 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,854 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 192,238 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 20 are 500,860, while total recoveries stand at 483,180. The death toll rises to 1,559.

New Covid-19 cases worldwide have increased for the eighth week running, with a record 5.2 million infections reported in the past seven days and an alarming growth rate in young people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

New Zealand authorities revealed that although an Auckland airport worker tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, it would not affect a newly opened travel bubble with Australia.

Confirmation the cleaner at New Zealand’s largest airport had contracted the virus came barely 24 hours after the transport hub hosted joyful scenes as families reunited following the launch of the quarantine-free bubble.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said on Monday it will boost its “Do Not Travel” guidance to about 80 per cent of countries worldwide, citing “unprecedented risk to travellers” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania.