Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,810 Covid-19 cases, 1,652 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,810 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,652 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 242,415 additional tests. Over 40.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 11 are 483,747, while total recoveries stand at 468,456. The death toll rises to 1,531.

The UAE has witnessed four days of below 2,000 new Covid-19 cases this week, the only second such instance recorded so far this year since the spurt in infections from the first week of January.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) reported 1,931 new cases on Saturday. This week has witnessed a decline in new cases: Monday (2,012), Tuesday (1,988), Wednesday (1,883), Thursday (2,112) and Friday (1,875). Four days in a week with around or less than 2,000 new cases are statistics seen after nearly 12 weeks across four months.

The last time this happened was in the first five days of January (1,856, 1,963, 1,590, 1501 and 1,967) when such data was registered. Ever since then, there has never been a week with more than three days of cases being below 2,000.

Meanwhile, health experts in the UAE are urging the community to take extra measures to keep children safe from Covid, as case studies show youngsters could be just as vulnerable to the disease as adults. In the UAE, though Covid cases are visibly going down, doctors are reminding parents and families not to drop their guard and ensure kids are protected at all times. Whether children are less often infected by Covid-19 is still an ongoing debate, the UAE doctors said. Large epidemiological studies suggest that children comprise only one to two per cent of all cases.

Fresh lockdowns and curfews were imposed on tens of millions of people from India to Argentina, as Covid-19 infections surged again and vaccine roll-outs were hampered by shortages and scares over side effects.

In India, the worst-hit state of Maharashtra was running out of vaccines as the health system buckled under the weight of the contagion, which has killed 2.9 million people worldwide.

Stay-at-home orders were also set to come into force for the eight million inhabitants of Bogota, as the Colombian capital battled a third wave of infections, adding to curfews already covering seven million across four other major cities.

Elsewhere in South America, Argentina entered a night-time curfew on Friday running from midnight to 6am every day until April 30. It will be in force in highest-risk areas, mainly urban centres, where bars and restaurants will close at 11pm.