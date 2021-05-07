Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,766 Covid-19 cases, 1,728 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 45.2 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,766 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,728 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the ban on travel from India would end on May 15, paving the way for thousands of Australians stranded in the Covid-battered country to return home.

On Friday, India recorded a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. Its tally has risen to more than 21.4 million since the pandemic began with faint hopes of the curve going down quickly. The ministry also reported 3,915 additional deaths, bringing the total to 234,083.

Meanwhile, UAE has reduced old penalties on value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax in order to help companies and individuals better cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to newly-released Cabinet Decision No. 49 of 2021, tax payers who currently have penalties pending can see those reduced to 30 per cent, provided they settle them before December 31, 2021.

The health insurance premiums in the UAE have gone up since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, as residents become more cautious about their health. The industry executives forecast that premiums are expected to go up further this year as well as over the next couple of years.