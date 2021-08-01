Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,519 Covid-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 65.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,519 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,466 recoveries and 2 deaths.

In encouraging signs of recovery from the pandemic, the UAE’s lowest number of new Covid cases for 2021 has been recorded in July.

The month has ended with just over 47,900 cases — with an average of 1,540 daily cases — dipping further from the previous low of 50,500 registered in May.

Commercial passenger flights from the Philippines to Dubai, operated by Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific, will remain suspended until the end of August, airline officials told Khaleej Times.

The announcement from the country’s flag carriers came after the Philippines government decided to extend its ban on travellers from 10 countries, including the UAE, until August 15 in a bid to control the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Friday warned that the world is at risk of losing hard-won gains in fighting Covid-19, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads.

However, it added that WHO-approved vaccines remain effective against the disease.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and cautioned it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document.