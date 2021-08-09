Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,321 Covid-19 cases, 1,400 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 68.1 million PCR tests have been performed in the country.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,321 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,400 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 233,245 additional tests.

More than 68.1 million PCR tests have been performed in the country.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 9 are 694,285, while total recoveries stand at 671,353. The death toll now stands at 1,978.

Airfares from India and Pakistan have soared exponentially, it was reported on Sunday, as UAE residents stranded in these two countries make a beeline to return to the Emirates.

Since the announcement, ticket prices have increased by at least 50 per cent on all available routes from India and Pakistan to the UAE, said travel agents.

Stranded expatriates in ‘red list’ countries wishing to return home to their families in the UAE can apply for travel exemption ‘on humanitarian grounds’ through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) web portal and mobile application, Khaleej Times learnt on Sunday.

Travel agencies who have been facilitating this service have confirmed that many passengers, including those who have taken their vaccinations outside the UAE, have made their way back to the country.

Meanwhile, capacity at shopping malls, cinemas and eateries in the UAE has been increased to 80 per cent, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Sunday.