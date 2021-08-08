UAE flights: Rapid PCR test at New Delhi airport to cost Dh250

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport sets up rapid PCR test

A rapid PCR test facility has been set up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to cater to passengers, especially those heading to the UAE, which has made the test reports mandatory to enter the country.

The UAE has lifted restrictions on transit passenger traffic from the sub-continent and flights resumed from cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram. Airlines are expected to add more flights between India and the UAE as demand is too high.

Although the flights have been resumed, travellers are required to undergo a rapid PCR test before boarding. The Genstring Diagnostic Centre, which is currently set up at the IGI airport for all Covid-related testing, announced on Sunday that it will provide the facility of rapid PCR tests to passengers.

“Acting on the latest travel guidelines issued by the UAE, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has set up rapid PCR test facility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here today. The testing facility will have about 50 rapid PCR machines based on ID NOW technology to begin with and is looking at doubling this capacity as the demand increases. Cost per test will be Rs5,000 with reports in 45-60 minutes,” Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder-Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, said.

With airlines based in India and the UAE have started booking passengers, Genstring Diagnostic said that the rapid PCR testing facility at IGI will benefit passengers who were stranded in India for a long time due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Passengers of Indigo, Vistara, Air India, Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and others will hugely benefit by opening of sector. This will help over 400,000 passengers stranded here due to lockdown,” Genestrings Ddiagnostic Centre founder said.