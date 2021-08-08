Flights to UAE: Airlines in Pakistan in talks with healthcare firms for rapid PCR tests
Currently, thousands of Pakistanis with UAE residence visas are stranded due to the non-availability of the facility at airports.
Airlines in Pakistan are in talks with different healthcare service providers in the country to offer rapid PCR testing facilities at airports for passengers departing to the UAE.
“Talks are underway with healthcare service providers to introduce rapid PCR tests at Pakistan's airports. All airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), are trying to arrange this facility,” said Shahid Mughal, regional manager for the UAE at PIA.
Last week, UAE authorities announced that residents who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE can travel back to the country from Pakistan, starting August 5. Returning passengers are required to submit a negative rapid PCR test four hours before the flight.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE travel: Pakistanis remain stranded due to non-availability of rapid antigen test facilities
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to request the UAE Government to consider results from antigen tests instead of rapid PCR tests, which are mandatory for passengers flying into UAE.
Currently, thousands of Pakistanis who hold UAE residence visas are stranded due to the non-availability of rapid PCR tests at the airports.
Dawn newspaper on Sunday reported that Pakistan’s health ministry has requested airlines to set up their testing counters at airports for UAE-bound passengers.
Chughtai Lab, one of the largest laboratories in Pakistan, said rapid PCR test facilities are not widely available in the country.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas READ MORE
-
Government
Look: UAE's ICA announces launch of new Emirates...
The launch is part of the transition to the upgraded generation of... READ MORE
-
News
37-year-old Indian expat dies in Abu Dhabi...
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai students’ climate change research...
For these students who recently graduated from Dubai Gem Private... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Is it legal to fire staff as a cost-cutting...
If your employer can prove that they are compelled by economic... READ MORE
-
News
Pakistan airlines in talks with healthcare firms...
Currently, thousands of Pakistanis with UAE residence visas are... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates celebration stunt atop Burj Khalifa...
The video is a tribute to the UAE's recent move out of the UK red... READ MORE
-
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
Residents advised to use old ID card till they expire. READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID