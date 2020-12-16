Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,278 Covid-19 cases, 726 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 18.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,278 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 726 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.
As many as new 144,174 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 18.8 million so far.
"" 144,174 1,278 # 726 4 24 # pic.twitter.com/2Wb0XMQqT2— (@wamnews) December 16, 2020
The UAE has conducted over 18.6 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of Covid cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
Meanwhile, authorities have advised residents to exercise caution during the festive season. Physical distancing will have to be observed and handwashing should still be practised. Masks should be worn at all times and everyone must be careful in interacting with the elderly.
However, individuals who had suffered moderate to severe Covid-19 infection may have developed adequate immunity against the virus, studies have revealed. Further tests would determine if they still need the vaccine, a top government official said on Tuesday.
Patients whose Covid infection had been minor or were asymptomatic may not have the necessary immunity. The decision to vaccinate Covid-recovered residents will largely depend on the recommendations and evaluations by medical specialists.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia to distribute coronvirus vaccine in...
About 150,000 people have already registered to take the vaccine READ MORE
-
News
Christmas in UAE: Churches announce mass timings
All other festivities, like carolling, will not be taking place this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine in UAE: Senior citizens relieved
The introduction of the Covid vaccine in the UAE shows a ray of light ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Europe tightens virus curbs as Christmas surge...
Calls growing for EU health regulator to speed up decision on use of ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai