Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,278 Covid-19 cases, 726 recoveries, 4 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,278 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 726 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.

As many as new 144,174 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 18.8 million so far.

The UAE has conducted over 18.6 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of Covid cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised residents to exercise caution during the festive season. Physical distancing will have to be observed and handwashing should still be practised. Masks should be worn at all times and everyone must be careful in interacting with the elderly.

However, individuals who had suffered moderate to severe Covid-19 infection may have developed adequate immunity against the virus, studies have revealed. Further tests would determine if they still need the vaccine, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Patients whose Covid infection had been minor or were asymptomatic may not have the necessary immunity. The decision to vaccinate Covid-recovered residents will largely depend on the recommendations and evaluations by medical specialists.