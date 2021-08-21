Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,066 Covid-19 cases, 1,633 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 71.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,066 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,633 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 301,430 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 21 are 708,302 while total recoveries stand at 689,277. The death toll now stands at 2,018.

Three drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu Dhabi’s Dafra region. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the centres have opened in Liwa, Sila and Dalma areas.

The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The centres remains open throughout the week from 8am to 8pm.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is raising awareness about summer depression, which is related to climatic and life factors associated with the season.

An Emirati doctor has further asserted that the Covid-19 pandemic may have taken a huge toll on cases of summer depression this year.

“The pandemic has brought along sadness and grief for many families in the UAE. Many residents not only suffered from the complications of the virus but also lost their near and dear ones, which have added to summer depression,” said Dr Adil Sajwani.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation called Friday for experts to advise on the scientific steps needed when facing new dangerous pathogens with the potential to spark pandemics like Covid-19.

The UN health agency launched a call for nominations of experts across a wide range of fields, including virology, veterinary medicine and laboratory safety and security, to join its new permanent International Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO.