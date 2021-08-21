Abu Dhabi: 3 new drive-through Covid-19 centres open
With these, 24 centres across UAE are operated by Seha.
Three drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu Dhabi’s Dafra region. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the centres have opened in Liwa, Sila and Dalma areas.
#AbuDhabi: 3 new drive-through #Covid19 centres open.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 21, 2021
The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day.
Details: https://t.co/GqueJqnSVk pic.twitter.com/P30bLD8Tbq
The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The centres remains open throughout the week from 8am to 8pm.
They were built with shipping containers, “leveraging their durability and adaptability, and resulting in robust heat and cold resistance”, Seha said. “They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.”
With these, the total number of drive-through facilities operated by Seha comes up to 24 across the country with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: 3 new drive-through Covid-19 centres...
With these, 24 centres across UAE are operated by Seha. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Pandemic making summer...
Summer depression is related to climatic and life factors associated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Top 10 most outrageous scams this year
The cases of fraud ranged from the sophisticated to the downright... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine...
Shanghai officials said later on Saturday they had identified another ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo...
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai police station records 17% drop in crime
It also recorded zero traffic deaths in 2020 and registered a drop in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul for talks to set...
The group has given few details of who it would include though. READ MORE
-
News
Your guide to owning an electric vehicle in UAE:...
Benefits of owning electric vehicles, maintenance costs READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away