Abu Dhabi: 3 new drive-through Covid-19 centres open

Three drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu Dhabi’s Dafra region. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the centres have opened in Liwa, Sila and Dalma areas.

The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day.



The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The centres remains open throughout the week from 8am to 8pm.

They were built with shipping containers, “leveraging their durability and adaptability, and resulting in robust heat and cold resistance”, Seha said. “They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.”

With these, the total number of drive-through facilities operated by Seha comes up to 24 across the country with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week.

