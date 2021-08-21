Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Abu Dhabi: 3 new drive-through Covid-19 centres open

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 21, 2021

Supplied photo

Supplied photo

Supplied photo

With these, 24 centres across UAE are operated by Seha.


Three drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu Dhabi’s Dafra region. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the centres have opened in Liwa, Sila and Dalma areas.

The new centres feature two tracks: One for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing. They can carry out 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The centres remains open throughout the week from 8am to 8pm.

They were built with shipping containers, “leveraging their durability and adaptability, and resulting in robust heat and cold resistance”, Seha said. “They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.”

With these, the total number of drive-through facilities operated by Seha comes up to 24 across the country with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210624&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629401&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 