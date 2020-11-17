Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports lowest daily new Covid-19 cases in 7 months

Web report/Riyadh
Filed on November 17, 2020
Saudi medical staff give oral medication to the first batch of Muslims from international flights on their way to Umrah on November 1, 2020.

(Reuters)

The tally was reported by the Kingdom's Ministry of Health, which also reported 19 more deaths from the virus.

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 301 new Covid-19 infections over the previous 24 hours, according to Saudi Gazette, which is the lowest single-day number of cases since the pandemic started in the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 353,556 and virus-related fatalities to 5,676.

The ministry also reported 364 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 340,668 with the recovery rate rising to 96.35 per cent.




