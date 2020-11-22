Coronavirus: Pakistan's Covid cases rise amid large gatherings
The country’s tally reached 374,173 confirmed cases.
Amid defiance of the directive to wear masks and avoid large public gatherings, Pakistan reported 59 more deaths and 2,665 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
The country’s tally reached 374,173 confirmed cases. Among those being treated for the virus, 1,653 are critical.
On Saturday, tens of thousands attended the funeral of a radical cleric in the eastern city of Lahore, and on Sunday, an alliance of opposition parties holds a rally in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
Both events ignore directives of the military-backed National Command and Operation Center, a body assigned the task of controlling the spread of the virus, for people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and avoid large gatherings.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Pakistan's Covid cases rise amid...
The country’s tally reached 374,173 confirmed cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: 1,262 new...
Around-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine:...
Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US approves Regeneron antibody treatment given to ...
The green light for drugmaker Regeneron came after REGEN-COV2, was... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews