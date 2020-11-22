Coronavirus: Pakistan's Covid cases rise amid large gatherings

The country’s tally reached 374,173 confirmed cases.

Amid defiance of the directive to wear masks and avoid large public gatherings, Pakistan reported 59 more deaths and 2,665 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The country’s tally reached 374,173 confirmed cases. Among those being treated for the virus, 1,653 are critical.

On Saturday, tens of thousands attended the funeral of a radical cleric in the eastern city of Lahore, and on Sunday, an alliance of opposition parties holds a rally in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Both events ignore directives of the military-backed National Command and Operation Center, a body assigned the task of controlling the spread of the virus, for people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and avoid large gatherings.