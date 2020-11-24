Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: Daily inspection of school buses in Abu Dhabi; 1,065 new cases reported; special package for frontliners

A round-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,065 Covid-19 cases, 707 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,065 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 707 recoveries. MoHAP also reported two deaths. The new cases were identified through over 81,000 additional tests. More than 15.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far. The number of active cases in UAE stands at 9,923. The total number of cases in UAE as of November 23 are 160,055 while total recoveries are 149,578. Death toll rises to 554. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) facilities and screening centres have adopted saliva-based Covid-19 testing for children aged 3 to 16 years. The test costs Dh150 — the same as a PCR test in Dubai — and the results are made available within 24 hours.

Ras Al Khaimah offers special packages for frontline professionals

Special packages and benefits for frontline professionals have been announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). “It is with great pleasure that we welcome the nation’s heroes for a well-deserved break to enjoy the Emirate’s diverse entertainment and hospitality offering,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA. Prof Maha Barakat, director-general of the Frontline Heroes Office – RAK, said they strive to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the country’s heroes, working with partners on exclusive offerings to express the nation’s gratitude. The offers will be available to frontline professionals entered in the Registry established by the Frontline Heroes Office including healthcare practitioners, police, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilization personnel and volunteers.

Abu Dhabi inspects school buses for anti-Covid measures

Hundreds of school buses transporting children across the emirate are being inspected daily to ensure the implementation of anti-Covid measures for the safety of children, according to authorities. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Twitter that it was carrying out the inspections that included approximately 1,500 school buses operating in different schools in the emirate. “The daily inspections and continuous follow-up of the inspection teams of schools contributed greatly in enhancing the required awareness and adherence to preventive as well as precautionary measures,” ITC tweeted. The centre had in August issued the safety procedures for school buses in Abu Dhabi as the educational institutions opened for the new academic year.