Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases dip below 150 in UAE; 221 recoveries, 2 deaths reported

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 144 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 221 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 265,452 additional tests.

More than 85.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 7 are 737,373 while total recoveries stand at 730,530. The death toll now stands at 2,109.

Frontline workers in the country heaved a sigh of relief after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, declared that the UAE has overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE on Wednesday registered 156 new Covid-19 cases – an 18-month low since 150 cases were reported on April 1, 2020.

Doctors recollected how the UAE deployed emergency response on a war footing since the spread of the coronavirus in March last year. There were a large number of PCR testing centres, quarantine facilities, test-trace-treat policy, safety guidelines, awareness drives, emergency hotline numbers, distribution of free food kits, volunteers stepping out in large numbers, coupled with determined frontline warriors and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The UAE was prepared to lock horns with the deadly virus.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi have stepped up efforts to ensure that a large number of their pupils get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The move follows the authorities' approval of the blue initiative, which allows all schools in the emirate to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.

Abu Dhabi officials on Tuesday said the blue initiative, which is to be implemented from the second term of the current academic year, recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery, re-emphasises transparency, and enhances students' learning and social experience.

South Korea has secured 20,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for Covid-19 treatment, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday, joining other Asian nations rushing to snap up supplies.

Merck also announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement with Singapore, following Australia, while Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are in talks to buy it.

India's total active cases declined to 244,198, the lowest in 204 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.