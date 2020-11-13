Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 150 Covid-19 cases, 188 recoveries
There are currently 29 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 51 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 179 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 188 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 150 were among expatriate workers, 99 were contacts of active cases, and 6 were travel related. No new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 332.
As many as 11,801 Covid-19 tests were carried out on November 12, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 81,846.
There are currently 29 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 51 cases receiving treatment. 1,985 cases are stable out of a total of 2,014 active cases.
