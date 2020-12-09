Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi to resume all activities in two weeks
All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities to resume.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has begun working with the authorities concerned to resume "all activities in two weeks".
The move is in response to the "success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ... low rate of cases", the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Wednesday.
"All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate will fully resume, while precautionary procedures already in place will be enhanced to preserve all health gains achieved," the media office said.
The committee reaffirmed its commitment to continue the efforts made to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, "including active tracing and testing programmes, and the humanitarian efforts that are supporting social stability".
