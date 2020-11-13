Coronavirus Pandemic
China suspends fish imports from Indian firm after coronavirus detected

Reuters
Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 07.54 am

Imports will resume automatically after one week.

China’s customs office said on Friday it will suspend imports from India’s Basu International for one week after detecting the novel coronavirus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish.

Imports will resume automatically after one week, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.




