Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Covid PCR test must for students of all ages

Free Covid tests announced for students and staff; 14-day validity specified

All private and charter school students in Abu Dhabi must produce a negative result of a nasal PCR or saliva test conducted within 14 days of returning to face-to-face learning. The rule is applicable regardless of age or vaccination status of students. It also applies to students of determination.

The same procedure applies to teachers, administrative staff and third-party contractors.

This came as the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) announced the PCR testing requirements for students ahead of the new academic year 2021/22.

Free Covid-19 PCR tests will be provided to students aged above 12 years and academic staff at designated testing centres on a specific date for each school. Adek has already sent all schools a PCR testing schedule to ensure students, teachers and staff receive their results on time.

Parents may contact schools to obtain their school code, testing centre location and date. Alternatively, students aged 12 and above can get a PCR test at any private centre at their own cost.

Students aged below 12 years and students of determination can avail a free Covid-19 pre-entry PCR test at any private or public testing centre across Abu Dhabi. They can opt for a saliva test as an alternative to the nasal PCR test. Students must present their valid Emirates ID and specify to the medical staff that they are getting the back-to-school pre-entry test at the testing centre.

Adek said it will announce the routine PCR testing schedule and frequency for staff and students “in due course”.

