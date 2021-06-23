Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of destinations

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated its 'Green List' of destinations.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the 'Green List' are regularly updated based on international development.

"Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship," the department said on its website.

Here's the updated 'Green List' as of June 24:

> Australia

> Austria

> Azerbaijan

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Denmark

> Finland

> Germany

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Israel

> Italy

> Japan

> Malta

> Mauritius

> Moldova

> Morocco

> New Zealand

> Norway

> Portugal

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore

> South Korea

> Spain

> Sweden

> Switzerland

> Taiwan

> United States of America

> Uzbekistan

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:

> Bahrain

> Greece

> Serbia

> Seychelles