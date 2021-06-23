Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of destinations
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated its 'Green List' of destinations.
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.
Countries, regions, and territories included within the 'Green List' are regularly updated based on international development.
"Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship," the department said on its website.
Here's the updated 'Green List' as of June 24:
> Australia
> Austria
> Azerbaijan
> Bhutan
> Brunei
> China
> Denmark
> Finland
> Germany
> Greenland
> Hong Kong (SAR)
> Iceland
> Israel
> Italy
> Japan
> Malta
> Mauritius
> Moldova
> Morocco
> New Zealand
> Norway
> Portugal
> Saudi Arabia
> Singapore
> South Korea
> Spain
> Sweden
> Switzerland
> Taiwan
> United States of America
> Uzbekistan
If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:
> Bahrain
> Greece
> Serbia
> Seychelles
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of destinations
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,988 Covid-19 cases, 1,922...
The UAE has so far conducted more than 55 million tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian expat flies to Dubai all...
Singh had travelled to India on June 12. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police airlift critically ill Emirati Covid...
Senior citizen was transported in isolation capsule from western... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian expat flies to Dubai all...
Singh had travelled to India on June 12. READ MORE
-
World
Oman launches long-term residence visas for expat ...
The initiative rolls out in September. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Sheikh Mohammed launches...
Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin on October 1, is expected to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,988 Covid-19 cases, 1,922...
The UAE has so far conducted more than 55 million tests. READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa