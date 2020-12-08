UAE's Covid-positive rate: 1% of total tests conducted

8,688 confirmed cases after 791,739 tests conducted from December 2 to 8

The net rate of positive Covid-19 cases out of those tested in the UAE remains 1 per cent, a top government official has said.

“Between December 2 and 8, a total of 791,739 Covid-19 tests were conducted nationwide. The number of confirmed cases were 8,688,” said Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the spokesperson for the UAE Government, during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

In contrast, the infection rate in Europe stands at 11.9 per cent.

The UAE recorded 20 deaths during the one-week period. “The death rate during this period was 0.3 per cent, which is the lowest in the world compared to countries in the European Union, the Middle East and North Africa and those in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.”