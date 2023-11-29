UAE's COP28 chief rubbishes claims about 'planned oil deals' during climate summit

Photo by Angel Tesorero

The UAE has always been “clear, open, clean, honest and transparent” about how it is conducting the COP28 process. This was the strong message delivered by COP28 president Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber ahead of the UN climate summit that begins tomorrow.

Al Jaber categorically called as “false, not true, incorrect and not accurate” a report that came out early this week alleging the UAE is using its role as host of COP28 “to forge oil and gas deals with foreign governments".

The allegation came from supposed leaked documents obtained by the Centre for Climate Reporting and BBC that were “allegedly prepared by the UAE's COP28 team for meetings with at least 27 foreign governments ahead of the COP28 summit".

Absurd allegation

Speaking to local and foreign Press during a media majlis inside the COP28 Blue Zone on Wednesday, Al Jaber pointed out the absurdity of the situation.

He said: “Let me ask you a question: Do you think the UAE or myself will need a COP or COP presidency to go and establish business deals or commercial relationships?”

He pointed out that “the country has – for over 50 years – been building bridges, creating partnerships and establishing relationships that no other nation in the world has been able to muster and create a win-win relationship".

Al Jaber reiterated that the UAE – as host of COP28 or the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – is “guided by a single north star, and that is keeping 1.5°C within reach".

The 1.5°C threshold is the global pledge taken by world governments to limit temperature rises to 1.5°C on pre-industrial levels under the 2015 Paris Agreement during COP21.

Optimism and good news

Al Jaber also reiterated his optimism that COP28 UAE happening at Expo City Dubai until December 12 will deliver good news to the world.

He said he would hold “everyone accountable” for keeping within reach the target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“I have never ever seen these (alleged) talking points that they refer to; or have I ever used the talking points in my discussions,” Al Jaber said, underlining: “My talking points with governments or any stakeholders always centred on one thing and one thing only: The COP28 agenda and how to collectively — for the first time ever — adopt a mindset centred around implemantation and action to keep 1.5 within reach.”

Al Jaber also left a strong message to detractors and critics: "Please, for once, respect who we are, respect what we have over achieved over the years, and respect the fact that we have been clear, open, clean, honest and transparent on how we are conducting this COP28 process.”

