UAE: World to see first-of-its-kind faith pavilion at COP28

Those who are interested in organising a session at the venue are invited to register online before August 1

COP28 website

By WAM Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 3:53 PM

For the first time in the history of the UN's climate change conference, a faith pavilion will be set up at the UAE's COP28, which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

The Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) will be hosting the Faith Pavilion to serve as a hub for faith-based engagement towards more effective and ambitious climate action. It will also provide a platform for partnership and discussions on how to address global challenges, including environmental justice.

Those who wish to be part of the Faith Pavilion and are interested in organising a session at the venue are invited to complete an 'expression of interest' (EOI) form at https://faithatcop28.com/ before August 1.

Proposed sessions should cover the global thematic priorities of COP28 — regional priorities and positions; engagement of youth, women, and indigenous peoples; and the South-South and Triangular Cooperation.

“The Faith Pavilion is a moment for humanity — with participants representing diverse faiths, backgrounds, and generations — to coalesce around a common cause: Saving the future of our planet," said Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the MCE.

"We look forward to receiving EOIs to join the rich slate of programming at the Pavilion, which will harness the power and wisdom of religions, religious leaders, and faith-based organizations to pursue sustainability.”

Introducing the Faith Pavilion to this year's COP28 is especially significant in light of the first-ever Global Stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement and the inclusion of all voices and peoples in the response to the climate crisis, Judge Abdelsalam added.

The GST will provide a comprehensive evaluation of the progress made over the past five years in limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: