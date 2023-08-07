COP28: UAE's advanced tech, space sectors collaborate for climate action

Collaboration aims to harness emerging technological innovations and developments to tackle global climate change

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:14 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:17 PM

UAE’s key government entities in advanced technology and space sectors have joined forces to boost coordination in climate action ahead of COP28.

According to the agreement inked at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), UAE Space Agency (UAESA), and COP28, through the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, will partner to engage support of local and global technology and space sectors for COP28. They will work together to encourage organisations in these sectors to share their contributions towards climate efforts at COP28’s Technology and Innovation Hub. The collaboration aims to harness emerging technological innovations and developments to tackle global climate change.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, noted that the advanced technology and space sectors are “more than essential facets” of national economies.

“They are engines of innovation and critical enablers of net zero, accelerating the development of technologies that support climate action. This collaboration will help mobilise stakeholders of all sizes ahead of COP28, where MoIAT and UAESA will convene the UAE and global innovation and space ecosystem at the Technology and Innovation Hub.”

Al Amiri underlined that the government has committed to making COP28 an inclusive conference that results in tangible action.

“The full spectrum of society and economy will be represented at COP28, and as government knowledge partners during the event, MoIAT and UAESA will welcome members of the global innovation ecosystem, including SMEs and startups, to showcase their climate technologies and innovations at the Technology and Innovation Hub.”

The new collaboration aims to further contribute to COP28’s inclusive ecosystem, bringing together major technology companies, global institutions, SMEs, and space agencies to promote joint action on climate targets. It will encourage technology and industrial companies from around the world to use the UAE as a base for producing new technologies that can help drive sustainable industrial development, tackle climate change, and accelerate decarbonisation.

“The Technology and Innovation Hub will be an inclusive showcase for partners who have the will and capacity to help us build out the future. Harnessing technological solutions is the key to fast-tracking the energy transition; to building better and more advanced early warning systems; to support localised adaptation; and to strengthening the resilience of cities, of industries, and communities,” Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28 said.

The new partnership encourages collaboration across areas of mutual interest to enhance joint efforts further, aligning industry and space sector outcomes with COP28’s objectives. By fostering cooperation, it seeks to accelerate progress toward Paris Agreement goals and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation in climate technologies. The collaboration will also facilitate knowledge-sharing to accelerate the development of advanced technology solutions in the lead-up to the conference, contributing to the global event’s legacy.

