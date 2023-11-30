COP28 in UAE: Dubai Crown Prince says climate change requires 'collective action' from everyone

The number of participants is staggering and they have one central goal: To keep the 1.5ºC target within reach
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday said that dealing with climate change requires the full effort and commitment of all governments and people from all around the world.
Welcomed all the guests who are attending the COP28 conference, which got underway on Thursday, the Dubai Crown Prince said that this is an "exceptional mission" for the sake of the planet and our future generation.
"We welcome all the guests of the COP28 conference, which is hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Expo City Dubai, and we wish success to all participants in this global event..." Sheikh Hamdan posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"The UAE and Dubai have always represented an inspiring global model in the ability to achieve, achieve the impossible, and limitless partnerships... Today, we set out with the same spirit and determination. The High Council is on an exceptional mission in order to achieve tangible achievements for the sake of the planet and the future of generations, and to deal with the major challenges posed by climate change... We believe in the essence and importance of this issue, and dealing with it requires the full effort and commitment of all governments and people around the Earth," he added.
The UN Climate Change Conference began at Expo City Dubai and runs till 12 December.
