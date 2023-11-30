COP28 in UAE: 2,000 book create 'wheel of knowledge'

'Wheel of Knowledge' at COP28. Photo: Waheed Abbas

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:33 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:34 AM

Emirati female aircraft engineer and artist Suaad Al Shamsi has created the 'wheel of knowledge' to honour Sharjah’s recognition as the City of Knowledge.

The artist intricately weaves her personal journey into the fabric of knowledge, utilising an aircraft tyre as the canvas adorned with over 2,000 books donated by Al Mawaheb School.

Designed in the shape of a wheel, the art symbolises the perpetual journey of education, science and knowledge. It is also a tribute to the significance of preparing future generations for a brilliant tomorrow. The marvellous and eye-catching artefact has been put on display at the Opportunity Pavilion.

Education is the cornerstone of the UAE’s development and initiatives like the “Wheel of Knowledge” exemplify this by merging education with crucial actions for climate preservation.

The masterpiece has come to life with the contributions of artists Rihab Saidan and Seham Alwazery.

