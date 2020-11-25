Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's entry for Oscars 2021

Malayalam film Jallikattu has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021.The news was confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

"Lijo Jose Pellissery's #Jallikattu is India's entry for the Best International Film #Oscar category," Bala wrote on his official Twitter account.

The 2019 action drama is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery with a screenplay by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

The story revolves around a buffalo that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a remote hill town of Kerala, and how the entire townsfolk end up hunting it. As the hapless animal runs riot in the town, the vicious side of humanity comes to the forefront.

The film had its international premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. It was screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival before its theatrical release on October 4 last year in Kerala.

Pellissery was feted with the Best Director award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).