Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against implementation of 5G in India

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on May 31, 2021
The suit pointed out that Brussels in Belgium, while recognising the health hazards, became the first major city in the world to actually halt any further steps in the 5G rollout.

A lawsuit filed by actress Juhi Chawla in the Delhi High Court on the health risks associated with the 5G telecom technology has said that there has been a complete sell-out by the regulatory agencies in order to advance private interests.

The suit documents said that the regulatory agencies have been tasked to protect the health and life of the public, but whose actions reveal an utter derogation of their own statutory duty in order to advance private interests, this sell-out naturally being on account of extraneous considerations provided by private interests.

The suit addressed the "dire and palpable risks to the public at large which an indiscriminate and admittedly untested rollout of the 5G cellular telecommunications technology entails".

"In other words, no one party/individual can be allowed to profit at the expense of health, safety and life of others," the suit said.

It also pointed out that insurance companies like Lloyds of London and Swiss Re have refused since 2001 to cover the risk of telecom providers against lawsuits relating even to injury related to radiation, much less death.

In the suit, Chawla along with Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani argued that until and unless the 5G technology is "certified safe", its rollout should not be permitted, seeking directions from the court in this matter.

Chawla said if the telecommunication industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, "no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today".

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems, she said.




 
 
 
