Watch Loki's new Marvel series in the UAE now

Expect the unexpected as the latest Marvel spin-off TV series Loki is up and running in the UAE on OSN. The much anticipated adventures of the master of mischief stars Tom Hiddleston as he reprises his role as Loki, Thor’s manipulative adopted brother, and is joined by co-stars Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw who play the Time Variance Authority’s Mobius and Ravonna.

This is an alternate Loki, who after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), creates an alternate universe, only to find himself in the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). The bureaucratic organisation that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline gives Loki an ultimatum – be erased from existence for being a ‘time variant’, or help fix the timeline and avert a greater threat.

The series is rife with cameos from other iconic Marvel characters, so watch closely to catch those characters, references, and Easter eggs!

We heard from Hiddleston and Wilson just before the show dropped.

You probably thought a couple of years ago that you had played Loki for the last time. Then you get a phone call saying that he’s going to get his own show. What goes through your mind?

Hiddleston: A combination of delight and surprise. I was so excited and I had to scratch my head because that scene in Avengers: Infinity War had felt so final, so conclusive. But, I knew that Avengers: Endgame was coming around the corner and in that scene in that film, Loki picks up the Tesseract and disappears in a puff of smoke. Where does he go? When does he go? How does he get there? I think it is really exciting and I’m happy to be doing it.

Welcome to the Marvel Comic Universe, Owen Wilson, how does it feel to be part of it?

Wilson: With just seeing the trailer start to come out and how excited people get, the fan base is so revved up and passionate. And Marvel’s just so committed to trying to surprise people. So, you get into it. Some very shocking things are going to happen.

What do you hope the audience will take away from the extended story of Loki?

Hiddleston: What I love about the series is Loki is stripped of everything that’s familiar to him. Thor is not close by. Asgard seems distant. The Avengers, for the time being, aren’t in sight. He’s stripped of his status and his power. What remains of Loki? Is he capable of growth: this mercurial shape-shifter who never presents the same exterior twice? I hope the audience get a kick out of where we take it.

After years of making comedy and drama, how were you convinced to join the superhero genre?

Wilson: Well, it didn’t take much convincing. It was really the conversation that Kate (Herron, director) and I had. She really walked me through the whole idea for the show and the dynamic between Mobius and Loki. I think I signed on right then.

Loki is one of the longest tenured characters in the MCU. How did that impact your performance?

Hiddleston: I just love playing the character. I always have. I feel so fortunate that I’m still here and there are still new aspects to the character I learn about. I think he’s a character of huge range. It never feels like the same experience.

Did Tom help you settle in?

Wilson: Tom very generously and patiently talked me through the whole MCU mythology and Loki. We were calling them the ‘Loki Lectures’. I think that was really important and really helpful to our dynamic…me going to Loki school before we began.

Are you a good Loki lecturer?

Hiddleston: Owen asked such insightful, intelligent questions that made me rethink various aspects of the character. I think our conversations found their way into the scenes themselves, which is really nice. We used to talk about it feeling a bit like a play. It was more sort of a chess match a little bit with Mobius and Loki.