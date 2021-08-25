She’s the one: award ceremony to honour region’s women

In a sign the social season is making its welcome return to Dubai, the hotly anticipated She Awards 2020 honouring the region’s most successful women, will be on at the Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road this weekend. On August 28, the awards ceremony will be supported by a model contest, fashion show and stellar performances all of which will be followed by a gala dinner. Bollywood singer Shweta Subram is set to enthral attendees with a special guest appearance. That’s right, she of Jalebi Baby fame! The event is on from 7pm to 11pm.

She Awards 2020 Season 1 Gala evening will aim to recognise, acknowledges and celebrates the invincible potential of women change makers. They are an opportunity open to all females who think they have been working firmly towards empowerment yet have not yet received acknowledgement.

Now more than ever, women in business, entertainment and everything in between understand the importance of lifting each other up to thrive. Women today are CEOs, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and much more.

She Awards as a platform celebrates the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across dimensions and geographical boundaries. It aims to inspire female achievers in the present and into the future. The She Awards team believes that an empowered woman is powerful beyond measures, beautiful beyond description and capable of changing the world into a better place while inspiring several more.

Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, Chief Guest of the event said, “Women empowerment is part of Emirati culture and we have a strong role in encouraging women in all fields to grow more and the progress achieved by women in the UAE is part of the vision of its leadership, which believes that empowering people is empowering the nation. This journey continues, and everyone is responsible for raising talented future generations and educating them to pay back the nation.”

She Awards is organised and conceptualised by Ladyz Fuzion and Dream Advertising and the awards will be a yearly feature.