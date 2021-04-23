Ramadan in UAE: Some Iftar treats to try at home

CHICKEN KEEMA SAMOSAS (STARTER)

INGREDIENTS

Minced chicken 1 lb

Onion 2½, chopped

Green chili 3, chopped

Ginger-Garlic paste 1 tbsp

Vinegar 2 tbsp

Garam masala ½ tsp

Pepper powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

Cumin powder ¼ tsp

Coriander leaves (Cilantro) – 1 cup, chopped

Samosa wrappers

Salt to taste

Oil 2 tbsp

METHOD

1) Heat oil in a pan, add onion and sauté till it turns translucent. Add green chili, ginger-garlic paste, and stir well till the raw smell goes away.

2) Add minced chicken, saute it well and allow it to cook (if needed sprinkle some water).

3) Once it is almost cooked, add garam masala, pepper powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt. Stir it and allow it to cook completely.

4) Add vinegar, ½ onion, coriander leaves(cilantro), and mix it well, and cook it for a minute.

5) In a small bowl, add 1teaspoon of all-purpose flour, a little water, and make it into a paste and keep it aside.

6) Fold the pastry sheet/ samosa wrapper and fill 1 teaspoon of chicken keema and apply the maida paste on the edge and slide it inside. Make sure it doesn’t have any openings for the oil to get into the filling.

7) Heat oil in a pan. Deep-fry it on medium flame till it turns golden brown in colour.

8) Serve with ketchup, green chutney, or tamarind sauce.

BALSAMIC HONEY GLAZED LAMB CHOPS (MAIN COURSE)

INGREDIENTS

Lamb chops 8

Garlic chopped 2 tbsp

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Balsamic vinegar 1/2 cup

Honey 1/4 cup

Rosemary (fresh) 2 sprigs

Red chili flakes................... ....2 tsp

Fresh cracked black pepper

Salt

Pepper

Soy sauce 2 tsp

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Marinate the chops with salt, pepper and 2 teaspoon of soy and keep aside for 20 minutes or overnight.

2. In a small sauce pan add the balsamic vinegar, honey, rosemary, garlic, and red pepper flakes.

3. Heat to boil, reduce heat and simmer until liquid is reduced by half. You want a thick syrup consistency. Remove from heat.

4.Allow to cool and pour over lamb chops. Turn meat over to coat on all sides, cover and refrigerate for at least an hour. The longer the better.

5. Get your grill to 450°F. Grill the chops for 3 minutes on one side and 5 minutes on the other for medium. Baste with marinade as you grill.

6. If using a stove top, sear the lamb chops for 2 minutes on each side. Keep aside while you cook the sauce.

7. Once the sauce has reduced to half, add the chops and cook till desired level .

8. Serve hot.

SHEER KHURMA (DESSERT)

INGREDIENTS

Full cream milk 2 ltr

Thin vermicelli 100 gms

Sugar 1 cup

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Clarified butter or ghee 3 tbsp

Almonds 10

Cashews 10

Pistachios 10

Dry dates 2

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Roast the dry ingredients and keep them aside.

2) In a pan add 1 tablespoon ghee or clarified butter, then add chopped dry fruits. Roast the dry fruits on medium flame by stirring it continuously.

3) Roast the dry fruits until golden.

4) Transfer the roasted dry fruits to a plate and in the same pan add 2 tablespoons of ghee or clarified butter then add 100 grams of thin vermicelli. Stir and roast it by flipping and roasting it from both sides until golden.

5) When the vermicelli is roasted transfer it to another plate.

6) Add dry ingredients to milk.

7) In the same pan or a pot add 2-litres milk and boil it on medium flame.

8) When the milk starts to become thick, then add roasted dry fruits, and cardamom powder. Stir continuously.

9) When everything is mixed in milk then add roasted vermicelli and stir gently. Make sure you don’t mash it.

10) Cook it on low flame for 10-12 minutes until the vermicelli becomes soft.

11) Turn off the flame. Garnish it with some chopped dry fruits and serve chilled or warm.

Recipes courtesy Upasana Beg for whom being in the kitchen is therapeutic. “My grandmothers are the inspiration behind my love for food. They cooked such simple but delicious food. I watched them cook and bake and that’s how I learned it.” She loves preparing desserts and meals for her family and friends. Over the years she has fallen in love with baking and cooking and hopes to keep this passion alive through her blog

@mykitchenchronicless