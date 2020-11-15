>
Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt catch up for Diwali in Dubai

November 15, 2020

The actors celebrated the festival of lights together in the city.

South Indian superstar Mohanlal who was spotted at the recent IPL tournament in Dubai celebrated Diwali in the city with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt for company.

He posted a picture on Twitter Saturday night of himself with Sanjay and wife Maanayata Dutt. Other photographs of the meeting have surfaced on social media, including one where Mohanlal is seen posing with Sanjay’s children, Iqra and Shahraan. A video is also doing the rounds where the group are watching the classic hit Main Shayar To Nahi, from the 1973 film Bobby.

Mohanlal reportedly flew to Dubai after completing the shoot for his latest film Drishyam 2, whereas Sanjay has been a frequent visitor to the city ever since the lockdown ended in India. His wife and kids have been in Dubai for a while. After being reunited them September post a long time apart, news broke that the star was battling cancer.

Sanjay began treatment in Mumbai, during which Maanayata flew there to be with him.

Recently Sanjay posted a note on social media revealing he was ‘victorious’ in his battle and thanking the team at a Mumbai hospital for their care. Now, the star is back in Dubai and reunited with his family.




 
 
 
