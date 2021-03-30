K-Pop fest for the UAE next week

It’s not often some of the world’s biggest bands get together for an online concert, but rarer still is an event especially dedicated to one country. However, that is exactly what we’ll be treated to on April 4 as the Korea-UAE K-Pop Festival is being broadcast to mark the 2020-2021 Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue.

From 7pm on Sunday, all you’ll need to do is head to the Korean Cultural Center In The UAE YouTube channel to watch the show for free. Popular K-pop groups including Mamamoo, B.I.G, Astro, NCT Dream, The Boyz and Emirati opera singer Fatima Al Hashmi will perform at the virtual event, each having recorded a special message wishing Dubai a successful Expo 2020 and celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the UAE.

The concert is part of The Korea-UAE K-Content Festival which is being held from March 31 to April 2 with 24 local leading speakers and buyers and 28 Korean companies in the game, comics, VR and AR content sectors participating in virtual business meetings and export consultations.

Hwang Hee, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Republic of Korea has emphasised that, “Korea and UAE are true friends who have been together more than 40 years and have continued cultural exchanges. Despite the difficulties caused by Covid-19, this event will create a future-oriented cultural community between the two countries and expand cultural exchanges across the Arab world.”

Who’s performing online next week?

Mamamoo: Arguably the biggest name on the bill, this four-piece girl group has been together since 2014. By this point, every show Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa put on is a lesson in professionalism. Song to look out for: AYA.

The Boyz: Barely enough room to fit everyone’s name, this eleven-piece is going to rock pure and simple. Bring on The Boyz featuring Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. Song to look out for: Reveal.

B.I.G.: Boys In Groove or B.I.G. as they are known are (you can guess from the name), a big deal. Seven years together have seen success upon success for J-Hoon, Gunmin, Hinpyo, Heedo and Jinseok. Song to look out for: Hello Hello.

Astro: Since 2016 MJ Jinjin, Chua Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon San-ha have taken the world by storm. Starting out as iTeen Boys, the group went on to have their own reality show. Song to look out for: Baby.

NCT Dream: This group is the third sub unit of the bigger NCT outfit and has run away with the fandom. Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung are as varied as their hair colours. Song to look out for: Chewing Gum.