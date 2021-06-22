>
Ed Sheeran invites Middle East fans to his TikTok concert

Filed on June 22, 2021

Join in the Euro fever

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is set to take to the stage at TikTok's UEFA EURO 2020 Show this Friday June 25, and he is inviting fans from across the Middle East to join him. Available only from Ed's TikTok channel @edsheeran, the special gig will be staged at his home ground stadium of Portman Road, Ipswich Town FC, UK this weekend. The TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show will feature the very first performance of Ed’s forthcoming new single ‘Bad Habits’ released on the same day, as well as a number of classic tracks from his esteemed music catalogue.

The concert will be live streamed from Ipswich at 11.59pm on Friday and will be free to view on the streaming platform. It will be available to view again on the July 9 at 11pm for global audiences that missed the first performance.

Announcing the gig Ed Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”




 
 
 
