Dubai: Lindsay Lohan shoots secret project with desert backdrop

Actress Lindsay Lohan sent her fans into a tizzy when she posted a picture of herself from what appears to be a shoot in the desert a few days ago. Tagging the location as Dubai, she captioned the picture ‘The beginning of something..’ Lindsay doesn’t go into detail but is dressed in a gorgeous green dress for the shoot.

Meanwhile she is all set to make her acting comeback with a Christmas romantic comedy, about a heiress who has a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia.Lohan's role has been described as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress", reports contactmusic.com.

According to Variety, the protagonist "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas".The film will release on Netflix.

Lindsay had also earlier said that she would love to be part of a Mean Girls sequel. "I mean, I know that they're going to do something, but I just don't know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it. Obviously, it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up, the reunion. It still feels like we know each other so well," she had said. (With inputs from IANS)