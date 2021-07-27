Dubai: Famous Bollywood choreographer launches dance studio in city

We all know Remo D’souza as one of the best choreographers in India. Apart from choreographing many films, Remo is also a film actor and director. From Dance India Dance to Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Remo has appeared on many dance reality shows alongside veteran dancers and choreographers like Madhuri Dixit and Terence Lewis.

Remo, 47, is set to extend his dancing prowess to avid dancers in Dubai looking to enrol themselves in classes that teach various contemporary dance techniques. The Indian choreographer recently opened an academy, Remo Dance Studio, where dancers, professional or amateur, will also get a chance to make it to the big stage through celebrity dance workshops and other lessons.

Classes and styles

Remo Dance Studio is home to the latest dance techniques and styles. Dancers can enrol in courses on various dancing styles such as Bollywood, Contemporary, Folk Dance, Classical, Hip hop, B-Boing, Classic Ballet, Bachata, Ballroom, Salsa and many more.

Trainers

While Remo will make frequent trips to his dance studio, his partners Rajesh Kumar, known as RRex, and Yusuf Khan will handle the venue. Both are high profile trainers who have worked in Bollywood projects such as Dabangg and ABCD, among others.

RRex, who is based in Dubai, has more than a decade’s experience as a choreographer and celebrity trainer in Bollywood. With over 15 years of dancing experience, RRex has worked with countless A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more.

Khan, on the other hand, has assisted Remo in more than 150 songs and music videos. His 15+ years of experience can be seen in movies like FALTU, ABCD, Race 3 and more. Choreographer Aayat Khan is also a part of the training team with 10 years of experience and choreography in Kalank, Race, Student of the Year among other high-profile projects.

Remo Dance Studio functions on Saturdays and Sundays between 7.30am and 11pm. The studios are situated in 10 locations across the UAE, including Bur Dubai, JLT, Business Bay and other highly populated areas in Dubai. For more details go to www.remodancedubai.com

Celebrity Dance Workshops will also be held regularly by professional Bollywood choreographers. To book or inquire about a session, simply visit the website (remodancedubai.com) and reach out on the given contact cards. Once registered, participants will also get a chance to perform in top Indian television dance reality shows. (Husain Rizvi)