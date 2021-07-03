>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Dubai Diaries: Being a foodie in the city

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 3, 2021
Photo/Alamy.ae

The diversity of restaurants, built for every budget and desire, demands that we dine away from our own domains.

Food is a common passion that bonds humanity. When in Dubai, that endearing love for food takes you to restaurants of all colours and contours in this bling city. Almost everyone I hang out with loves eating out. If they don’t, I am glad to kick them out of my call list. Now as a long-term Indian expat in Dubai, eating out is part of my weekly ritual. It’s impossible not to be a foodie here.

The diversity of restaurants, built for every budget and desire, demands that we dine away from our own domains. I feel like I never know what will be on my plate next, or what part of the world I will make a culinary pilgrimage to next. I love the fact that no matter how hard I try, I can never sample all of the restaurants. By the time I tick a dozen cookhouses off my Dubai Restaurant Bucket List, another three dozen have opened.

My enchantment with eating out started early on. I still remember the shirtless old man who would bicycle by our house every week or two in Kerala, precariously balancing a glass box on his head. Like the children of Hamelin enticed by the Pied Piper, we trailed him as banana fries and rice dumplings, glistening in oil, sat neatly inside the box.

Never mind that our grandmother had the exact same treats already cooked for us in the kitchen. But they did not have the culinary charm of those newspaper-wrapped snacks that a stranger offered. When we went on small family vacations, my mom used to be the biggest killjoy when it came to eating out. Although we never travelled far, as kids we savoured the adventure of staying in hotels, seeing new places, and — best of all — eating out in restaurants.

But a few days into the trip, she would start frowning about the number of times we ate out. Perhaps she was wary of the size of the hole three insatiably hungry kids were digging into their father’s pocket with all these expensive meals.

Even after decades of eating out, I can feel that my fascination is not wearing off. Of course, as with so much in life, dining out while on holiday has now come full circle. When my 19-year-old son — he of the bottomless appetite and mandibles that can dismantle any meal with a speed that would make F1 drivers swoon — and I travel, I can feel myself start to channel my own mom’s love for home-cooked meals.

Maybe it’s just a sign of aging, but I have started thinking more and more of the health impacts of dining out all the time, which obviously is not flying with my perennially hungry son. He thinks I am losing the appetite for good things in life. How will I make him understand that there’s nothing a good ‘dosa’ can’t cure?

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Energy

UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced

null votes | 29 June 2021

khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

KT Morning Chat: UAE's ban on arrivals from 4 countries until July 21, says Etihad

94 votes | 30 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: How this UAE expat ended up...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

A Dubai eatery where art meets fine dining
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Etihad Credit Insurance: A local solution...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s first app to connect...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 