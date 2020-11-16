4 UAE standups performing in Dubai this month

It’s time to get ready for a night of non-stop chuckles and giggles! Produced by The Junction and Khichdi Nights and hosted by comedian Nitesh Chaturvedi, four of Dubai’s local comedians, Miqdaad Dohadwala, Varun Bhatia, Yash Bhardwaj & Tabarak Razvi will put on a show of 20 minutes each on Friday, November 25 from 8-10 pm.

Whether it’s Miqdaad’s everyday trials and tribulations with the Dubai Metro, Varun, the Karama boy lost in new Dubai, Yash’s failed attempt at singing or "TBONE’s" journey as a Dubai born expat, these comics promise a night of absolute hilarity as they share personal anecdotes from their life that every desi in Dubai will relate to.

Khichdi at The Junction will take place at The Junction Dubai, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets are priced at Dh50 and can be booked on: ae.bookmyshow.com