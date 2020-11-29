Have you spotted Ranbir Kapoor in Dubai?

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been getting out and about in Dubai and a few fans were lucky enough to meet the actor. Ranbir obliged two girls at Netsu by Ross Shonhan at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road with photos; he was also pictured on two other occasions with fans at what appears to be a mall in Dubai.

Speculation is rife as to the reason for the actor’s visit to Dubai. Is here to prep for his upcoming rumoured wedding with fellow actor Alia Bhatt? Is here on a getaway, a relaxing holiday? Is he here to shoot?

Whatever be the reason, it’s nice to see the charming star make time for fans in a time when all of us could do with a little bit of extra positivity in our lives.