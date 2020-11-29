>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Have you spotted Ranbir Kapoor in Dubai?

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on November 29, 2020

The star has been in the city for a couple of days now.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been getting out and about in Dubai and a few fans were lucky enough to meet the actor. Ranbir obliged two girls at Netsu by Ross Shonhan at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road with photos; he was also pictured on two other occasions with fans at what appears to be a mall in Dubai.

Speculation is rife as to the reason for the actor’s visit to Dubai. Is here to prep for his upcoming rumoured wedding with fellow actor Alia Bhatt? Is here on a getaway, a relaxing holiday? Is he here to shoot?

Whatever be the reason, it’s nice to see the charming star make time for fans in a time when all of us could do with a little bit of extra positivity in our lives.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 