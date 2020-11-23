>
Dimple Kapadia announces 'Tenet' release date in India

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on November 23, 2020
Alamy

The Christopher Nolan-directed flick will release in cinemas on December 4.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has announced that her much-awaited Hollywood film Tenet, helmed by Christopher Nolan, will release on December 4 in India.

"I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen," Dimple said.

The sci-fi action film also stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, which is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theatres.

Tenet, which was shot in India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy and Norway, will be available to the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.




 
 
 
