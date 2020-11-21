>
HOME > City Times > Hollywood

'Black Panther' sequel to begin filming in July 2021

IANS
Filed on November 21, 2020
(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios 2018)

There's no update on who will take over the titular character's role.

The sequel to the superhit superhero film Black Panther will begin filming in July next year, in Atlanta. The sequel was temporarily put on hold after the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero.

Now several sources state that Marvel is looking at readying the sequel for a shoot, which will start in Atlanta in July and last for six months.

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is in talks to play one of the antagonists. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the next chapter, with many hinting that Wright's character Shuri may take on a more prominent role.

There has been no update yet on who might take over late Boseman's central role and neither has the studio revealed its plans on how they will proceed without Boseman, although they have indicated that they will not use CGI to include the late star in the film.

Boseman shot to global superstardom playing Black Panther and his alter ego, T'Challa, in the 2018 film. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. In August, the actor died at home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family members by his side.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 