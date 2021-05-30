>
Watch: Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit reveal why they married outside the Bollywood fraternity

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on May 30, 2021

The actresses explained why they didn’t marry any of their co-stars on 'Koffee With Karan'.

Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit revealed why they didn’t marry within the film industry in a 2014 interview.

While on the popular TV talk show 'Koffee With Karan', host and Bollywood insider Karan Johar asked the duo why they chose to buck the industry trend of actresses marrying their co-stars.

“It's just that maybe I didn't like anyone enough to marry them. My husband is my hero," said Dixit, who has been married to Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, since 1999.

“I don’t think I could have handled my husband looking into the mirror as much as I would,” said Juhi Chawla, revealing that her future husband industrialist Jay Mehta had “inundated” her with gifts for a year and a half before their quiet marriage in 1995.




 
 
 
