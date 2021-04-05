Veteran Indian actor and filmmaker P Balachandran passes away
He was undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months.
Veteran Malayalam screenwriter and actor Balachandran passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Kottayam. He was 69.
The actor was undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months. According to local media reports, the final rites will be held this evening at his house in Vaikkom.
He is survived by wife Srilatha and children Srikanth and Parvathy.