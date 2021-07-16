>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar’s turn as a boxer proves to be a storm in a teacup

Ambica Sachin /Dubai
ambica@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 16, 2021

(AMBICASACHINNG)

The stereotypical action shot of a glove clad fist pummeling into a sweaty face and the slow-motion effect of the punch on human flesh is a classic trope seen in most boxing dramas.

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan, out on Amazon Prime, these stylized shots are used to great effect. Having a muscular Farhan Akhtar play the underdog who fights against all odds to rise in the sporting arena, doesn’t hurt either.

READ MORE: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' stresses on love and forgiveness

As Aziz Ali, the banyan clad roadside goon from Dongri hired by a local don (Vijay Raaz, grossly under utilised in a minuscule appearance) to extort rents from shop owners, Akhtar plays to the gallery.

All the traditional tapori tropes are utilised - the knotted shirt and bindaas attitude, the gangster with a heart of gold who can pummel 5-6 guys with his bare fists and break into a street dance surrounded by adoring orphans, the pretty upper class girl who falls for the good-hearted ruffian.

Toofaan projects Ajju Bhai as a rough around the edges street fighter who rises up the rank to rewrite boxing history. Mrinal Thakur as Dr Ananya Prabhu is sweet though we never quite understand the attraction between her and Aziz unless like us of course she fell for his ripped arms and all that talk about ‘izzat’.

Paresh Rawal as renowned boxing coach Nana Prabhu is suitably tough though he is made to mouth some inane ‘derogatory’ comments that is least convincing. Even Namit Das who impressed in Aarya and The Suitable Boy here gets a raw deal as the hero’s sidekick with not much to do but break into a dance and chaperon the hero around town.

Does Toofaan go beyond a conventional sports drama? Not so much we’d have to admit and even the addition of the communal angle doesn’t shake things up majorly with the makers opting to take a politically safe and sterile path.

It’s of course good to see a Bollywood movie attempting, however feebly to fight propaganda about love jihad or the challenges faced by a certain community to rent accommodation in a locality dominated by another. But it’s all done in such a superficial manner it comes across as token messaging with an intention not to upset anyone that it loses steam.

A sports drama about a boy from the wrong tracks of life fighting his way out of the slums to make his mark as a national level boxer with a Hindu-Muslim love story (however, tepid) added for effect, sounds like a textbook recipe for an intense human drama. But the only thing you are likely to be impressed by here is Farhan’s ripped muscles, especially in the latter half of the movie.

Now we would have paid good money to watch a movie purely on his transformation from a light-hearted roadside tapori to a boxer with a killer instinct inside the ring, Toofan. As it stands Toofan proves to be a mere storm in a teacup. At 2 hours and 40 minutes, this is one bout that may test your endurance levels.

Toofaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Toofaan

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Agase

Rating: 3 out of 5

author

Ambica Sachin

Armed with a double masters in English Literature, Ambica Sachin embarked on a career that has seen her straddle teaching, assisting an award-winning author, and reviewing books and movies, before finding her forte in critical writing and interviewing celebrities. She is currently Editor, City Times, the lifestyle and entertainment portal of Khaleej Times.



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Sports (photos)

Euro 2020 final in pictures: Italy defeat England on penalties

null votes | 12 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE opens embassy in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Fahadh Faasil on his political...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 ...
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta variant

1 votes | 16 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Cricket

No strict bubble for India-England Test series: ECB

1 votes | 15 July 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 